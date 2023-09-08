Irma Anna Hageman, 97

Irma Anna Hageman, age 97 of Lawler, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler with the Rev. Nick Radloff officiating with interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Reilly Ridge.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler. There will also be a 7:00 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Further visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences for the Hageman family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Irma Anna Hageman was born on June 8, 1926, on the family farm near St. Lucas, the daughter of Konrad and Barbara (Kuennen) Wurzer. She received her education at St. Luke’s Catholic School.

On June 16, 1948, she married Florian Hageman at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in St. Lucas. The couple was blessed with 10 children — Robert, Kathleen, Ronald, Karen, Jolene, Mark, Alice, Laurie, Sylvia and Gladys.

The couple moved to a farm five miles north of Lawler and became members of Sacred Heart at Reilly Ridge. Irma served as a CCD teacher and later the DRE. She also served as a lector and communion minister and attended the first Lay Ministry Program, graduating in 1982.

Irma attended sewing classes at Area One and spent several years teaching sewing classes in the area. She dedicated a lot of her time and talents as a 4-H leader. Irma spent 10 years working for Cutsforth Pizza and Chicken in Lawler.

Irma was an integral part of the family farm, and every year had extensive gardens that were always filled with a variety of vegetables that would feed the family every year.

When Sacred Heart became an oratory in 1989, the family became members of Mt. Carmel in Lawler. Irma was a member of the Court Mt. Carmel Order of Catholic Daughters. She served the court as recording secretary several times and held the position of regent and district director for several years.

In 1992, the couple retired from the farm and moved into Lawler. Irma spent many happy hours tending her flowers, which she enjoyed immensely. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, embroidery and sewing. She also supplied the family with many quilts and afghans. She also enjoyed mending and sewing for others.

Irma is survived by her children, Robert “Tex” Hageman of Lime Springs, Karen (Keith) Weiss of Madison, Wisconsin, Jolene (Joe) Rosenbaum of Little Turkey, Mark Hageman of New Hampton, Alice Miller of Ossian, Laurie (Doug) Hanson of Decorah, Sylvia (Jeff) Schluetter of New Hampton, and Gladys (Randy) Schluetter of New Hampton; son-in-law, Doug Ball of Little Turkey; 35 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Alvina Hemesath-Murray of Lawler, Alma Hemesath of Ossian, and Doris Smith of Ft. Atkinson; and sister-in-law, Margaret Wurzer of Ft. Atkinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Florian in 2007; son, Ronald Hageman in 1962; daughter, Kathy Ball in 2022; son-in-law, Joe Miller in 2018; brothers, Tony, Edwin, Carl, Francis, and Alvin Wurzer; and sisters, Ann Kuennen, Sr. Theophane Wurzer F.S.E., and Rosaria Einck.