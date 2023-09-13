Jane Haugen, 84

Jane Haugen, age 84 of New Hampton, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Hampton, with the Rev. Kevin Frey officiating.

Interment will be held in Atwater Union Cemetery in Atwater, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at noon.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Jane Audrey Haugen — a beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend — passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2023, in New Hampton. Born on Nov. 29, 1938, in Minneapolis, Jane was known for her loving nature, intelligence and kindness.

Jane was the cherished daughter of George and Audrey (Johnson) Keller. She was a proud graduate of Minneapolis Central High School, class of 1956. With a deep-seated passion for helping others, she pursued a degree in sociology from the University of Minnesota in 1960, which propelled her into a fulfilling career as a social worker in Madison, Minnesota.

It was during this time that she met her future husband, Reynold Haugen, at a dance in Montevideo, Minnesota. They married in Minneapolis in 1962. The couple moved to Mankato, where they welcomed their first son, David. Opting for the joys of motherhood, Jane dedicated her time to raising David and managing the household. In 1965, the family relocated to Albany, Minnesota, where their second son, Kent, was born. Jane cherished every moment spent nurturing and caring for her children.

In 1976, the family settled in New Hampton. As her sons grew older, Jane found a new calling as a volunteer tutor at the local elementary school. Her dedication and passion for education led her to a 20-year career teaching GED classes at NIACC, a role she held until retirement.

Jane was not only a devoted mother and educator; she was also a woman of diverse interests. She enjoyed a good card game of 500 and Euchre and found excitement in watching horse races. A loyal fan, Jane spent many afternoons cheering on the Rochester Honkers minor league baseball team.

Travel was another of Jane’s passions. Every year, she would plan trips that combined beautiful scenery with historical significance, creating countless memories for her family. The family cabin on Diamond Lake, near Atwater, Minnesota, held a special place in Jane’s heart. It was there that the family spent many precious moments, creating a lifetime of memories.

Jane stayed informed about the world around her, regularly watching the news and keeping up with local and national events. Her intelligence and curiosity were matched only by her kindness and love for her family.

Jane is survived by her two sons, David Haugen of New Hampton, and Kent (Sandy) Haugen of Montrose, Minnesota; one sister, Wendy (Marvin) Raway of Eagan, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Ione Brehmer of Millbank, South Dakota; her aunt, Marjorie Johnson of Robbinsdale, Minnesota; and her fur grand-baby, Mitch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Audrey, and her loving husband, Reynold in 2007.

Jane’s life was characterized by her dedication to her family, her passion for education, and her love for life. Her memory will continue to inspire all those who knew her. Jane Audrey Haugen will be deeply missed, and her light will forever shine in the hearts of her loved ones.

The family would like to thank New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation and St. Croix Hospice for their continued support and care.