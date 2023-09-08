Mary Kramer, 85

Mary Kramer, age 85 of New Hampton, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton with the Rev. Jim Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday. Online condolences may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed towards St. Croix Hospice 302 N Grand Ave Ste. 5, Charles City, IA 50616

Mary Agnes Kramer passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2023, in New Hampton. Born on May 18, 1938, in rural Chickasaw County, Mary was a beacon of joy and love throughout her life of 85 years.

Mary attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Immaculate Conception in Elma in 1955.

Mary met the love of her life, Francis, while working at Holly’s Café. Their connection was immediate, blossoming into a love story that led to their marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hampton on June 20, 1959. Together, they were blessed with four children — Robert, Nancy, Sherry, and Patti.

Mary dedicated her life to her family, raising her children with love, patience and a selfless spirit. Her home was a haven of warmth and care, filled with laughter and joy.

After her children were grown, Mary began working in the Sara Lee Cafeteria, serving the community with the same dedication and love she showed her family. She was a woman of service, always putting others before herself, and this generosity extended beyond her home and into her community.

Mary had a green thumb and cherished the hours she spent tending to her garden. Her love for nature was only matched by her love for her family and friends. She was always excited for visitors, her home a welcoming place for all. Mary also enjoyed day trips to the casino, finding joy in the simple pleasures of life.

Her faith was a cornerstone of her life. She was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was part of the Rosary Society and attended Mass regularly. Her faith-filled life was an example to all who knew her, and her generous spirit extended to volunteering at the local food pantry and delivering meals on wheels.

Mary is survived by her son, Robert, and her daughters, Nancy (Tony) Elenz, Sherry (Richard) Crooks and Patti Kramer. She was the proud grandmother to Adam and Nicholas Elenz, Carlie (Dominic) Samec and Ryan and Kayla Crooks, and great-grandmother to Mason and Natalie Samec. She also leaves behind her brothers, Joe (Judy) Dunn and Leonard (Kathy) Dunn; her sister, Kay (Dave) Rasmussen; and her sister-in-law, Janice Kramer.

Mary was preceded in death by, her beloved husband, Francis; her parents; and her brother, Bernard “Bud” Dunn.

Her legacy of love, faith, and service will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched.

Mary Agnes Kramer will be remembered as a woman of faith, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a selfless servant of her community. Her memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her life was a testament to the power of love, faith and selflessness, and her spirit will continue to inspire all who knew her.