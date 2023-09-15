Berl Martin, 74

Berl was born to parents Wilbur and Dorothy Martin Jr. on Nov. 25, 1948 in Algona, with early years spent on a farm near Corwith.

Berl left us at the Rehabilitation Center, Hampton on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, with family members and broken hearts present.

Private services were held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with interment at Sunnyside Cemetery with military honors on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

While the family initially lived in Corwith, Dad was running a plumbing business and the kids got into so much mischief Dad decided to move the family to Nashua to a dairy farm to put that rambunctious energy to productive use.

They attended rural Hogan Country School, where Berl claimed we walked downhill both ways.

Berl graduated from Nashua High School in 1967. He attended Hawkeye Tech first in auto body and later in welding.

In January 1969, Berl volunteered for the draft, eventually landing him in Viet Nam. There he proudly served in the 1st Infantry Division and later the 1st Cavalry Division. He received many decorations including two Bronze Stars.

Upon arriving home Berl worked as a welder at White Corp. in Charles City for many years and other smaller shops in the area until his retirement.

His hobbies were old Corvettes and old motorcycles. He had a passion for drag-racing, and unfortunately his health deteriorated due to Agent Orange from Viet Nam.

He was receded in death by his parents, Wilbur Jr. and Dorothy; brother, Earl Martin; and brother-in-law, Dennis Wedeking.

He is survived by brothers, Merl (Mary), Cedar Falls, Verl (Sherri), Charles City, Jerl (Deb) Charles City, and Sherl, Nashua; sister, Crystal Wedeking, Plainfield; and sister-in-law, Sue Dreesman, Waverly. Berl has numerous nieces and nephews and a growing number of grand nieces and nephews.

