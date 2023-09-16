Ricky “Slick” Kobliska, age 55 of New Hampton and formerly of Alta Vista, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at the New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Hampton with the Rev. Peter Faugstad officiating.

Friends greeted the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, prior to the memorial service at the church on Saturday.

A Celebration of Life was held following services at Schucky’s Bar & Grill in Alta Vista from noon to 2:30 p.m. after the service. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton was entrusted with arrangements.

Ricky “Slick” Kobliska, born on July 6, 1968, in New Hampton, passed away peacefully in his hometown on Sept. 5, 2023. Son to Clarence and Leone (Kacher) Kobliska, Ricky was a beloved brother to Bobby and Roger. His lively spirit and kind heart left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Ricky’s early education began in Alta Vista, where he attended school from kindergarten through the sixth grade. He completed his education at New Hampton High School, proudly walking across the stage as part of the graduating Class of 1987. Ricky’s love for learning extended beyond the classroom, as he was always interested in the world around him and loved to engage in thoughtful conversations with those he met.

After graduating, Ricky began his professional journey by joining his father at the Kobliska Pallet Factory. His dedication to his work was a testament to his strong work ethic and commitment to his family’s legacy. Ricky was also an active member of the Alta Vista community, often seen riding his scooter down the streets, his friendly wave and warm smile a familiar and comforting sight to his neighbors.

Music was a significant part of Ricky’s life. He had a particular fondness for heavy metal bands, and he enjoyed listening to his favorite tracks at high volume.

An avid sports enthusiast, Ricky had a deep love for the Hawkeyes. He never missed a game and was always ready to cheer on his team. His interest in sports also extended to wrestling, with WWE being a favorite.

Ricky was a food enthusiast and loved exploring different cuisines. He was a constant presence at his nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events, always there to support and cheer them on.

Ricky also held a special place in his heart for his cousin’s NFL games, never missing a chance to watch him play.

Ricky cherished the time he spent with his girlfriend, Brenda Parks. They shared many memorable moments together, their friendship a testament to Ricky’s ability to form deep and meaningful connections. Ricky also had a close relationship with his best friend, Del Mahoney and stepdad, Dale Roethler, who both played a significant role in his life.

Ricky was a man of faith, always kind and willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. His vibrant personality and kind nature will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Ricky “Slick” Kobliska’s life was a testament to his kind and faith-filled spirit. His love for music, sports, family and his community was evident in everything he did. His memory will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew him, a beautiful reminder of a life well-lived.

Ricky is survived by his two brothers, Bobby (Krista) Kobliska of Independence, and Roger (Amber) Kobliska of Waverly; girlfriend, Brenda Parks of New Hampton; step-dad, Dale Roethler of Alta Vista; step-mother, Vickey Kobliska of Waverly; and nieces and nephews, Tylor Kobliska of Ionia, Josie Kobliska of Alta Vista, Kaden Kobliska of Riceville, Claire Kobliska of Waverly, Easton Kobliska of Waverly, Greyson Kobliska of Waverly, Kambry Kobliska of Waverly, Abby Barker of Des Moines, and Brady Barker of New Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darron Kobliska in 2000.