Dirk R Firman, 66

Dirk R Firman of Nashua — a man known for his selflessness, incredible sense of humor and huge heart -— passed away at 66 years old on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Dirk’s favorite place, his backyard.

Dirk was born Sept. 19, 1956, in Charles City, IA. He was the youngest son of Bruce and Margery (Scheu) Firman.

Dirk graduated from Nashua High School with the Class of 1975. Throughout high school, he worked at Shep’s Standard Service Station. After graduation, he attended Rochester Community and Technical College. Dirk also worked for KLEU Radio Station in Waterloo and was a DJ at the Poison Apple in Cedar Falls.

Dirk always fondly told the story of how he met the love of his life, Janise E Abrams; they locked eyes from across the room while The Beatles’ song “I Saw You Standing There” played in the background. They were inseparable ever since, making things official on Oct. 26, 1985, with a beautiful wedding ceremony on a houseboat on the Mississippi River. They were later blessed with two daughters, Tehrene and Karlissa.

In 1985, Dirk and Janise moved to Rochester, MN, where they started their business TransVideo Teleproductions together. In 1990, they moved back to Nashua to raise their girls as they continued running their business.

Dirk adored his family and always made sure they knew it. He loved movie nights with his girls, tending to his tomato plants and garden, backyard bonfires with his wife, spending time with friends, jet skiing and boating, wearing his endless collection of funky shirts and Crocs, sitting in his favorite chair with his cat by his side (Kitty Kat), listening to his favorite records, cooking up steak dinners with Harrington Sweetcorn and keeping up with the latest technology and gadgets.

Dirk was truly one-of-a kind. To know him was to love him. He noticed the little things that make life so beautiful and always took the time to appreciate them. He was always thinking of others and never passed up the chance to lend a helping hand whenever someone was in need. He was sunshine in human form and you always felt better after being in his presence. He was Cool with a capital C. The world won’t be the same without him in it.

Dirk is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janise Firman of Nashua; two daughters, Tehrene (Clancy) Quinn of Asheville, North Carolina, and Karlissa (Beau) Westpfahl of Marion; his brother Steve (Jean) Firman of Cedar Falls; and many amazing nieces, nephews and grandpuppies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Margery Firman.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be humbly appreciated beyond belief. They can be directed to Janise Firman to assist with expenses.