Nashua-Plainfield School Board meets Tuesday, hopes second time is charm for diamond bids

The Nashua-Plainfield School Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to open bids on a proposed new baseball and softball complex that is planned for the old school site in Plainfield.

Tuesday night's meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and be held in the Nashua-Plainfield Junior High School Commons.

Earlier this year, voters in the district overwhelmingly approved allowing the district to sell general-obligation bonds in the amount of $3 million to fund the project. Those bonds will be paid off using the district's SAVE fund, which meant property taxes won't go up to pay for a project that will include a varsity baseball diamond, a varsity softball diamond and two youth baseball and softball fields.

The project, though, hit a snag later in the spring when bids came in at $4.5 million. School board members rejected all the bids, and after making some changes to the project, re-bid the project.

If the board accepts one of the new bids, construction would in all likelihood start this coming spring and the diamonds would be ready for play in the summer of 2025.