Maxine Joyce Cagley, 87

Maxine Joyce Cagley, age 87 of Waterloo and formerly of New Hampton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Friendship Village Retirement Community in Waterloo.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Maxine Joyce Cagley — a devoted nurse and beloved aunt — passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2023, at Friendship Village in Waterloo.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1936, in New Hampton, to Marion and Bernice (Cushing) Cagley. Maxine was the sixth of seven children and grew up surrounded by the companionship of her siblings in Ionia.

Maxine moved to Waterloo, where she spent most of her life after graduating from high school.

She pursued her passion for helping others by attending the Allen Memorial School of Nursing. Maxine’s journey in nursing was not just a career but a calling that she diligently followed until her retirement. Her dedication and compassion were evident in the care she provided to her patients, and her selfless nature was an inspiration to those around her.

While Maxine never married or had children, she played a significant role in the lives of her 16 nieces and nephews. She was a favorite aunt, always ready with a kind word, a listening ear and a generous heart.

Maxine was best known for her selflessness, kindness and generosity. She was sweet and thoughtful. Maxine made a meaningful life through her giving nature, both in her professional capacity as a nurse and in her personal relationships.

Aside from her work and family, Maxine had a variety of interests that brought joy to her life. She found happiness in the simplest of things. Her positive outlook was a calming influence to those around her.

Maxine’s passing is a significant loss to her family, friends and the community she served so faithfully. Her legacy of generosity and kindness will live on in the hearts of those she touched. Maxine Joyce Cagley, will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Maxine is survived by her sisters, Shirley VanAndel of Denver, Colorado, and Charlotte Markle of New Hampton; and her brother, Marion “Bub” (Esther) Cagley of Ionia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Bernice Cagley; siblings, Robert Cagley, Gwen (Leslie) Schroeder and Barbara (Jerry) Meyers; and brother-in-laws, Johnny VanAndel and Donald Markle.