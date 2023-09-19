Alvin E. Vsetecka, 91

Alvin E. Vsetecka, age 91 of Lawler, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Mercy One New Hampton Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Lawler, with the Rev. Nicholas Radloff, celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at a later date.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Lawler. Visitation continues an hour before the Mass at the church on Saturday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences for Alvin’s family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Alvin was born July 5, 1932, to Frank and Annastasia (Klima) Vsetecka near Jackson Junction. He received his early education at School District No. 7 south of his home and at St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in Spillville, Iowa, until the eighth grade.

He received the sacraments at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Spillville.

Alvin was drafted into the Army with his training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and served most of his time in Korea until he was discharged. Upon his return home, he took over the family farm.

On Oct. 7, 1961, he was united in marriage to Patricia Brincks at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in St. Lucas. This union was blessed with four children — Lowell, Linda, Joseph, and Jeffrey. The couple farmed north of Jackson Junction on the family farm until 1993, when they retired to Lawler.

Alvin enjoyed playing the accordion and listening to old-time music, speaking the Czech language, playing cards, driving around the countryside, visiting with their coffee group, cracking walnuts and hickory nuts and socializing.

He was a member of OLMC, Lawler, VFW in Ft. Atkinson, and the Lawler Legion.

Alvin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia “Pat” (Brincks) Vsetecka of Lawler; children Linda (Kevin) Luzum of Ft. Atkinson, Joe (Lisa) Vsetecka of Ft. Atkinson; and Jeff Vsetecka of Charles City; grandchildren, Cynthia (Matthew) Overmann, Jacob Luzum, Emily (Tyler) Barkau, Hanna (Mak) Kriener, Heidi Vsetecka, Josh Vsetecka, Lia Vsetecka, Kaitlyn (Katlynd) Vsetecka, Kelsey Vsetecka, Lindsey Vsetecka and Luke Vsetecka; great-grandchildren, Kaislee and Teegan Kriener and Landon Overmann; brother-in-law, Parnell (Diane) Brincks; sisters-in-law, Geraldine (Ronald) Tlusty, Verneal Koudelka, Mardell (Melvin) Sobolik and Ilene (Alvin) Stika; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Alvin in death is his son Lowell in 2018; his parents Frank and Annastasia (Klima) Vsetecka; his in-laws Ray and Hildegard (Dietzenbach) Brincks; four sisters, Elsie (Leonard) Chihak, Margaret (Leonard) Panos, Gertrude Vsetecka, and Marcella Vsetecka; five brothers, James (Edith) Vsetecka, Frank (Phyllis) Vsetecka, Cletus (Wilma) Vsetecka, Ray (Delores) Vsetecka and Marceline in infancy; and brother-in-law, Bill Koudelka.