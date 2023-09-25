Richard Rosonke, 84

Richard Rosonke, age 84 of West Des Moines, passed away Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

Memorial service will be held Friday, Sept 29, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., with social time to follow at McLaren’s Funeral Home, 801 19th St, West Des Moines. Richard’s brothers, Rev’s Vince and Steve Rosonke, will be leading the celebration of his life.

Richard was born June 29, 1939 to Tony and Helen Rosonke in New Hampton. He attended St. Joseph’s grade school and graduated from New Hampton High School in 1957.

Shortly after high school, Richard joined the Air Force and upon returning graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. He went on and received his doctorate from the University of Iowa.

Richard married MaryAnn Cole in 1967 in New Hampton. The couple made their home in West Des Moines and enjoyed traveling and making friends wherever they went. France was a favorite place for them to visit as Richard made friends with a French family during his time in the service. This led to a lifelong friendship and many visits over the years.

He is survived by his wife MaryAnn; brothers, Tony Rosonke of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Dave and Liz Rosonke of Algona, the Rev. Vince Rosonke of Waukee, and the Rev. Steve Rosonke of Dubuque; one sister, Kate and Mike Felder of Alta Vista; nieces, Erika and Paul Troyna of Colwell, Toni and Brad Schwickerath, Jake, Cora and Jamie of New Hampton, Annie Felder of Cedar Rapids, Kristen and Frank Mucci, Anthony and James of Fountain Hills, Arizona; Suzanne and Jay Balfour of Dallas, Megan Rosonke, Maggie and Max of Indianola, and McCain and Jaime Rosonke and girls of Apple Valley, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Helen Rosonke; brother, Roger Rosonke; sister-in-law, Pat Rosonke; niece, Courtney Rosonke; and great-nephew Anthony Schwickerath.