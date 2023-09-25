Harold Rae Klossowsky, 92

Harold Rae Klossowsky, age 92 of Waverly, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Unity Point Health-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.

Harold Rae Klossowsky was born on Jan. 5, 1931, the son of Clarence and Mae (Wilson) Klossowsky in New Hampton. He grew up mostly on the farm and enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dogs. He attended school in New Hampton.

Survivors are his wife of 28 years, Patricia “Patty” of Waverly; and two daughters, Denise Bitler, of Albany, Illinois and Michele Klossowsky of Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral services were held last week. For a complete obituary please visit www.kaisercorson.com.