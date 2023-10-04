Charlotte Markle, 85

Charlotte Markle, age 85 of New Hampton, died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Harvest Church in New Hampton.

Interment will be held in the New Hampton City Cemetery with Mandy Turner, Nicki Litfin, Hunter Carey, Jake Benda, Sammy Benda, Chad Young and Cory Austin as pallbearers.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton. Further visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Born on June 18, 1938, at the New Hampton Hospital in New Hampton, she was the cherished daughter of Marion and Bernice (Cushing) Cagley and the youngest of seven siblings.

Charlotte grew up in Ionia, where she attended Ionia Public School and graduated in 1955. She furthered her education at the Iowa State Teachers College, earning a four-year degree with a bachelor of arts as a music teacher. Her love for music would remain a constant throughout her life.

On August 17, 1963, Charlotte married the love of her life, Donald James Markle, at the First Baptist Church in New Hampton.

The couple owned the New Hampton Skating Rink from 1962 to 1972, a venture that brought joy to their community. Charlotte was also actively involved in her community, serving on the Library Board, leading a Girl Scout troop and holding various offices at her church, including secretary, choir director, accompanist and organist.

Charlotte was a devoted mother to her son, Rex, and daughters, Lori and Tammy. She was a beacon of love and wisdom for her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Known for her kind and intelligent nature, Charlotte had a zest for life that was contagious.

She had a love for bowling and was a longstanding member of the Coffee Cup League and at one point in her bowling career, she belonged to three leagues at once, joining her sister Barbara Meyers and daughter Lori.

She was also an avid traveler, embarking on numerous trips to England, Ireland, and across the U.S. with her sister Maxine. Charlotte had a passion for collecting antiques, and when traveling with her family or friends, she loved stopping at antique shops to look for treasures.

Charlotte’s husband, Donald, passed away on Oct. 26, 2011. Despite the loss, she remained a pillar of strength for her family, demonstrating the same resilience and grace that had defined her throughout her life.

Charlotte’s life was a testament to her wisdom, kindness, and unwavering love for her family. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed, but the memories she created will continue to inspire and comfort her family and friends.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Rex Markle of Blaine, Minnesota, Lori (Scott) Carey of New Hampton, and Tammy (Steve) Benda of Ankeny; six grandchildren, Mandy Turner, Nicki Litfin, Hunter Carey, Jake Benda, Sammy Benda and Chad Young; five great-grandchildren, Freya Knudtson, Astrid Knudtson, Turner Litfin, Eleanor Litfin and Cory Austin; one brother, Marion “Bub” (Esther) Cagley of Ionia; and one sister, Shirley VanAndel of Denver, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Markle; siblings, Robert Cagley, Gwen (Leslie) Schroeder, Barbara (Jerry) Meyers amd Maxine Cagley; brothers-in-law, Dave (Betty) Markle and Johnny Van Andel; and sister-in law, Annabelle (Davis) Henderson.