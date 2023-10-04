Edgar Russell “Ed” Dunlap, age 77 of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was born on September 12, 1946, in Covington, Indiana, the son of John and Lillian (Davis) Dunlap.

Ed graduated from Purdue University.

On February 12, 1977, Ed was united in marriage to Angela “Angie” Lynn in Des Moines. Two daughters, Tiffany and Crystal, were born to this union.

Ed spent his career working at several banks. While working as a loan officer at First National Bank in New Hampton, Ed attended the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. He went on to work as the branch manager for Community Savings Bank in Earlville, was the president of First State Bank Iowa in New Hampton and finished his career as the market president at the Luana Savings Bank in New Hampton.

Ed’s greatest joy was family, especially his granddaughters. He also loved golf, football, and reminiscing of his time in the Navy Seabees.

Ed is survived by his wife of 46 years, Angie Dunlap of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Crystal (Eli) Hawkins of Tacoma, Washington, and Tiffany (Chris) Traver of Cedar Rapids; four granddaughters, Everly, Aspen, Lillian, and Esamae; and his siblings, John (Elsa) Dunlap of Riverside, California, and his twin sister, Nancy May of Roundup, Montana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Dan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 805 Business Highway 151 W, in Walford.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester is assisting the family.