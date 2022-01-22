By Kelly Terpstra
Of the Reporter
Accolades, rankings and records don’t seem to matter much to these Huskies, but the powerhouse Nashua-Plainfield wrestling squad is sure garnering a lot of attention statewide.
To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.
Subscribe to news updates