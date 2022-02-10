Nashua applies for CDBG grant to help with Greeley St. Project

By Kelly Terpstra
Of the Reporter
A $2.3 million street improvement project may get a financial boost if federal funds are allocated to the city of Nashua to fix storm water issues on Greeley Street.
To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.
Subscribe to news updates