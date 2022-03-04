By Kelly Terpstra
Of the Reporter
Jennah Carpenter and Breanna Hackman are unquestionably two of the better hoops players to ever grace the court at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.
Subscribe to news updates