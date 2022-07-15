ANOTHER BANNER HISTORY DAY!

By Bob Fenske
Of the Reporter
Caleb Sinnwell’s grandfather sat next to his grandson Saturday inside the Nashua Fire Department and uttered three words that pretty much summed it up.
To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.
Subscribe to news updates